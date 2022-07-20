‘Bridgerton’ Stars Tease Season 3 Production as Netflix Unveils Additional Cast (VIDEO)

Netflix is dropping some hot gossip as the streamer prepares for the return of its megahit Bridgerton.

The hit period drama is officially back in production for Season 3 with fresh faces joining the cast, including Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon. As previously announced, the latest chapter in the ongoing saga will shift its spotlight to Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

The Shondaland favorite welcomes Jess Brownell as the series’ new showrunner as she helps bring Penelope and Colin’s story to the screen. In Season 3, viewers will follow along as Penelope has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin. After hearing his disparaging words at the end of Season 2, her view of the Bridgerton brother has been altered.

Along with this new outlook, Penelope has decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown and far away from her mother and sisters. A lack of confidence leads to spectacular failure for Penelope on the marriage mart front though.

As for Colin, he’s returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger only to find that the one person who always appreciated him is now giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win Penelope’s friendship back, Colin offers to mentor her in the ways of confidence to aid in her effort to find a husband.

The lessons work a little too well though as Colin is faced with the conundrum of whether or not his feelings for Penelope are merely platonic or not. Making matters more complicated is the continued rift between Penelope and her best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) who has found a new friend in an unlikely place. And as Penelope’s presence in the ton grows, her Lady Whistledown alter ego becomes harder to keep secret.

Shooting in London, Brownell serves as an executive producer alongside Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. Of the new cast members, Daniel Francis takes on the role of Marcus Anderson, a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton.

Meanwhile, Sam Phillips steps into the part of Lord Debling, a genial lord with unusual interests. Despite his quirks, an abundance of wealth and a noble title help back up Lord Debling’s eccentricities proving he’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.

And James Phoon will play Harry Dankworth who lacks wit and intelligence but makes up for it with some seriously good looks. Don’t miss what they’re all up to this season when Bridgerton returns for its latest chapter and catch a first look at production, below.

Bridgerton, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Netflix