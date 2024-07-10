Netflix‘s upcoming dark comedy The Decameron brings an unlikely pairing together as the medieval-set story sees wealthy nobles set off for a raunchy countryside retreat amid a breakout of the Black Death.

While the rich try to avoid the plague though, they’ll find themselves in a precarious position or two when survival instincts begin kicking in. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about The Decameron before it arrives for streaming on Netflix, ranging from the premiere date and trailer to new poster art (below), and more.

When Does The Decameron Premiere?

The Decameron will debut its eight-episode season beginning Thursday, July 25.

What Is The Decameron About?

The series set in 1348 follows a handful of Italian nobles as they retreat to the countryside for a “wine-soaked sex romp” retreat, but with the threat of plague looming in the air, what begins as a lavish holiday, turns into a game for survival. Despite the dark nature of the storyline, this series, loosely inspired by a 14th-century story collection known as The Decameron, delivers oodles of comedy with the help of an exciting cast.

Does The Decameron Have a Trailer?

Netflix unveiled the show’s official trailer, which teases many of the highlights mentioned above, along with raunchy shenanigans, plenty of exciting thrills, and more. Catch it here:

Who Stars in The Decameron?

The Decameron‘s cast includes Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Zosia Mamet, Douggie McMeekin, Jessica Plummer, and Tanya Reynolds.

Who Made The Decameron?

The series was created by Kathleen Jordan, who reteams with Teenage Bounty Hunters collaborator Jenji Kohan to executive produce. Also executive producing are Blake McCormick, Tara Herrmann, and director Michael Uppendahl.

The Decameron debuts on Netflix this summer

The Decameron, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 25, Netflix