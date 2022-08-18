Star Trek Day on Paramount+ Will Include Nichelle Nichols Tribute & More

Paramount+ will, for the third time, be celebrating Star Trek Day — the anniversary of the Star Trek: The Original Series pilot and the franchise’s enduring legacy — on Thursday, September 8.

The global live-streamed celebration will begin at 3/2c, live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. It will feature back-to-back, in-person conversations with cast members from the Star Trek universe and a tribute to Nichelle Nichols (who played Uhura in the original series), along with exciting announcements and reveals throughout. The livestream will be available on StarTrek.com/Day and Paramount+ and Star Trek’s official YouTube pages, as well as Star Trek’s Facebook (@StarTrek) and Twitter (@StarTrekonPPlus) accounts, and Paramount+’s TikTok (@ParamountPlus) and Twitch page.

Star Trek: The Pod Directive cohosts and Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Paul F. Tompkins will cohost the two hours of free live-streamed conversations and programming, beginning at 3/2c, uniting iconic cast members from TV shows as they gather in person to celebrate Star Trek. There will be some surprises along the way. RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Jackie Cox and Star Trek: Discovery‘s Mary Chieffo will interview past and present cast members on the red carpet.

The conversations from present Star Trek TV series are as follows: Picard with Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd; Lower Decks with Newsome, Noël Wells, and Dawnn Lewis; Prodigy with Brett Gray and Kate Mulgrew; and Strange New Worlds with Rebecca Romijn, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, and Babs Olusanmokun.

The event will also include: a Nichelle Nichols tribute, with a special video to honor her impact and influence; a behind-the-scenes set tour of Star Trek: Discovery, with Wilson Cruz from Toronto offering a look at filming Season 5, along with appearances from Sonequa Martin-Green and other cast members; “Put on Your Best Face,” where a series make-up artist will transform a fan into a Star Trek alien; Star Trek Cosplay Runway, hosted by Jackie Cox; Reggie Watts as a special musical guest; and stand-up comedy from Brian Posehn.

Also part of Star Trek Day is the debut of Star Trek Augmented Reality Delta Portals on Wednesday, September 7 and Thursday, September 8: in Los Angeles (The Grove), New York (Hudson Yards), Chicago (Water Tower Place), London, United Kingdom (Science Museum), Melbourne, Australia (Federation Square), and São Paulo, Brazil (Shopping Cidade São Paulo, on September 8 and Friday, September 9). Each location will have three Star Trek Deltas, each seven feet tall and featuring QR codes that, when scanned on Instagram, transform the objects into mixed-reality portals that bring the user into the world of Star Trek. Each augmented reality experience will be based on a current Star Trek series, featuring fully 3D alien planets, classic starships, and iconic characters as they interact with both the virtual and physical worlds.

Also back, on September 8, is the #StarTrekUnitedGives campaign. For every person who tweets the hashtag, $1 will be donated and divided equally by Paramount to charities that support organizations who do the real-world work of championing diversity, equity, and innovation, in honor of the late Nichelle Nichols.

Star Trek Day, Thursday, September 8, Paramount+