Sam Heughan Plays Against Type as a ‘Quite Unstable’ Potential Perp in ‘Suspect’

You’ll quickly ID one prime suspect in this drama about a veteran detective, Danny Frater (James Nesbitt), investigating the possible murder of his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King), and retracing her last days and hours in hopes of discovering the truth.

Outlander’s Sam Heughan appears in the fifth of Suspect‘s eight taut 30-minute episodes, each on a potential perp. “Ryan’s got pent-up aggression — he’s quite unstable,” Heughan says of Danny’s corrupt ex-partner and Christina’s godfather.

The men meet up in an MMA gym, where Heughan leaned on some old skills: “I did Muay Thai training in Thailand years ago. I enjoyed that breathlessness because Ryan is on the edge.”

The British adaptation of Christoffer Boe’s Danish crime thriller Forhøret also stars Joely Richardson, Richard E. Grant, Anne-Marie Duff, Ben Miller, Sacha Dhawan, Niamh Algar, and Antonia Thomas.

Watch a trailer for the series below:

Suspect, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, BritBox

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.