‘The Bachelorette’ Sneak Peek: Is Johnny Ready to Marry Gabby? (VIDEO)

It’s time for the Bachelorettes to have their hometown dates — and Gabby Windey may be in for some bad news. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Gabby going home to meet Johnny’s family in the August 22 episode of The Bachelorette.

Gabby heads to Palm Beach, Florida, where she joins the 25-year-old realtor, and she’s excited to be with him and meet his family. “We do have this really strong connection, so I think speaking with his family will just give me a better grasp of him as a person and kind of where he’s at in his life,” she explains.

See Also Ranking the 10 Shortest Relationships From 'The Bachelorette' Two couples from the ABC show didn’t even make it to the ‘After the Final Rose’ special.

But it’s once Johnny’s with his family that he admits that he may not be as ready to get down on one knee as he should be. “I definitely see myself falling for this girl, but my whole thing is just not being fully there yet,” he says of marriage. “That’s a huge step for me. I don’t know if I’m ready for that.” Watch the clip for more of what’s going on in Johnny’s head and of him and Gabby together.

Gabby will also be meeting Erich and Jason’s families in this episode, while for fellow Bachelorette Rachel Recchia, her hometown dates will be with Aven, Tino, Tyler, and Zach. As the preview showed, Zach’s uncle is Seinfeld alum Patrick Warburton.

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC