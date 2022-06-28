‘Hocus Pocus 2’: Disney+ Reveals Trailer and Release Date (VIDEO)

The Sanderson sisters are back and stirring up trouble in the first teaser trailer for Disney+‘s highly anticipated Hocus Pocus sequel.

Hocus Pocus 2 reunites Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, 29 years after someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters. Now the trio is back and looking for revenge, and it’s up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

The new clip sees two of the young girls, played by Whitney Peak (Gossip Girl) and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories), performing a spell in a cemetery and lighting the Black Flame. As the flame flickers, the ground cracks open beneath them. “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we’re back!” Midler’s Winnie cackles.

Towards the end of the teaser, the sisters walk through what looks to be some sort of Halloween fair. “Hey, it’s the Sanderson sisters; I bet you’re looking for the stage,” says a particularly friendly gentlemen. “Always,” responds Winnie.

The live-action sequel to the perennial Halloween classic is set to debut on Disney+ on September 30. It is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) and produced by Lynn Harris (King Richard). Ralph Winter (Hocus Pocus), David Kirschner (Hocus Pocus), and Adam Shankman (Disenchanted) serve as executive producers.

In addition to the returning Midler, Parker, and Najimy, the cast also includes Sam Richardson (The Afterparty), Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Lilia Buckingham (Dirt), Froyan Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Tony Hale (Veep), and the aforementioned Peak and Escobedo.

Check out the key art below.

Hocus Pocus 2, Premieres, Friday, September 30, Disney+