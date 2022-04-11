Fox Sports Reveals 2022 Soccer World Cup Broadcast Schedule

The 2022 World Cup will take place in Qatar this fall, and Fox Sports has now announced the schedule for the 64 soccer matches it will carry, including a highly anticipated encounter between the USA and England.

Fox Sports will air 64 games between November 21 and December 18 across the Fox broadcast network and cable’s FS1. The matches will also stream live on the Fox Sports app. The main network will air 34 out of 35 games in the 10 a.m., 11 a.m., or 2 p.m. ET windows.

For the first time, the quadrennial soccer tournament will be held late in the year due to Qatar’s intense summer heat. It will also be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days. This is the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world and only the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan.

The USA men’s national team suffered a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in the final match of Concacaf qualifying last month. However, the team still qualified for the World Cup due to previous victories over Panama, Honduras, and El Salvador, plus a 0-0 tie with Mexico. This is the USA men’s team’s first World Cup appearance since 2014.

On the tournament’s opening day on November 21, the USA will face either Wales, Scotland, or Ukraine, depending on which team qualifies. They will then take on England on Black Friday, November 25, in a much-anticipated rematch. The teams have previously faced off twice in the World Cup, with the last meeting in 2010 ending in a 1-1- draw. The USA will then play Iran, the final team in their group, on November 29.

“It’s fitting this tournament will take place during the holiday season because the draw was a gift to soccer fans everywhere, highlighted by the USMNT’s return and an epic rematch with England, alongside so many storied group stage matchups,” said David Neal (via Deadline), executive producer of Fox’s World Cup coverage and VP of production for Fox Sports.

Check out the full schedule here.

