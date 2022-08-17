‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Bloopers: See Zendaya & Cast Break Character (VIDEO)

Euphoria‘s filled with plenty of dramatic moments for its talented young stars, but the Season 2 blooper reel is teasing a much lighter side of things.

It turns out that keeping a straight face is harder done than said as the segment opens with Rue (Zendaya) and Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) Brokeback Mountain fantasy sequence. As they recite their lines, Schafer’s utterance of, “Good girl,” to the pony in the scene leads Zendaya to lose it, and ultimately spreads a sense of uncontrollable laughter.

What follows is a flurry of clips and tidbits which feature clumsy moments for stars like Javon “Wanna” Walton who accidentally trips over something while walking past the camera. And actress Alexa Demie who plays Maddy can’t help but crack a smile and exhibit some silly faces between scenes.

Laughs abound, and some blunders make for comedic outtakes, like favorite Angus Cloud‘s mistaken callout for “Lean on Me” instead of Stand By Me during a scene with costar Maude Apatow. The silly errors also include a driving mishap for Eric Dane while his character drives through the gas station where Cloud’s Fez works.

And bugs prove to be a distraction for Dominic Fike as he’s pulled out of character by a buzzing in his ear and in the mic. As for Zendaya’s standout fifth episode of the season, her physical stunts weren’t all fun and games as the bloopers reveal her struggle of getting out of a trash can. See them all, above, and stay tuned for updates on a third season.

