‘She-Hulk,’ Peacock’s ‘Undeclared War,’ Selena in the Kitchen, A&E Goes In and Out of Prison

Marvel gets tongue-in-cheek with the comedic She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Peacock is dead serious about the international cyber-thriller The Undeclared War. Selena Gomez moonlights from Only Murders in the Building to get more cooking tips in the fourth season of Selena + Chef. A&E pairs a new season of undercover prison docuseries 60 Days In with the new Inmate to Roommate, where newly released inmates move in with welcoming strangers.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Series Premiere

Sounds like a joke, and mostly it is—which is a good thing, because a Marvel series that doesn’t take itself too seriously is always welcome. Ambitious lawyer Jennifer Walters (Orphan Black’s fabulous Tatiana Maslany) is in on the joke, often addressing the camera with “would you believe” asides, but she’s not always amused once her blood become intwined with that of her famous cousin: Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), aka The Hulk. Outed in the courtroom as a Hulk in lawyer’s clothes, Jen finds new work as an attorney specializing in the new field of superhuman law (it’s the MCU, after all). The pilot episode gives us the backstory, including a slapstick training homage at Bruce’s Mexico retreat/lab where they bring out the beast in each other. Familiar faces from the MCU including Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination and Benedict Wong as Wong will soon enter the picture, all seeming to enjoy the lark. (Episodes stream weekly.)

Jonathan Birch/Playground Entertainment/Peacock

The Undeclared War

Series Premiere

Following in a tradition of taut six-part international thrillers imported to the streamer (Trigger Point, Vigil, The Capture, etc.), the latest nail-biter is more of an intellectual thriller, hoping to get pulses racing by watching code upload. The setting: the U.K.’s cyber-focused GCHQ, where techies monitor but are unable to stop Russian hackers and bots from interfering in an election, sowing chaos through high-tech fakery. Enter 21-year-old Saara (Hannah Khalique-Brown), an emotionally insecure but brilliant student intern whose ability to think outside the box keeps surprising her alarmingly inferior superiors. Does peace have a chance? (The entire series is available for a binge.)

HBO Max

Selena + Chef

Season Premiere

Familiar TV chefs including Gordon Ramsay, Rachael Ray and Ludo Lefebvre are among the masters of the kitchen giving Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez tips of the trade in the foodie-friendly series’ fourth season. Befitting a summer premiere, Gomez takes it all in while staying in a Malibu beach house with friends and family. As before, each chef represents a different charity.

60 Days In

Season Premiere 9/8c

In a new twist for the undercover docuseries, the seven participants who willingly go behind bars to investigate conditions within Georgia’s Henry County Jail are all former prison inmates themselves. Collectively, they’ve served more than 40 years, and their goal in spending another two months in jail is to root out illegal activity and other aspects of local prison life to help newly elected Sheriff Reginald Scandrett live up to his campaign platform of improving prison conditions.

Inmate to Roommate

Series Premiere 10/9c

A new companion piece to the prison franchise spotlights seven newly released inmates who are adjusting to life outside with the help of everyday strangers who’ve welcomed them into their homes. It’s a social experiment designed to curb the high rate of recidivism, but can these new roomies make it work?

Inside Thursday TV: