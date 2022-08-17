‘Cold Justice’ Sets Series Return & Landmark 100th Episode at Oxygen (VIDEO)

Oxygen‘s fan-favorite Cold Justice is setting its return date and we have an exclusive first look at the upcoming episodes which include a major milestone for Kelly Siegler and her team of investigators.

Kicking off on Saturday, September 3, six new episodes will arrive on a weekly basis with the landmark 100th episode airing across two parts on October 1 and October 8. For ten years Cold Justice has been one of the top true-crime shows with an impressive number of arrests and convictions. Among the cold cases featured is the 2007 murder of a popular college student, Anita Knutson, in Minot, ND.

Kelly Siegler and her team of investigators including Steve Spingola, Abbey Abbondandolo, and Terri Hook will travel to small towns to dig into homicide cases. Executive produced by Dick Wolf, Tom Thayer, and Magic Elves, Cold Justice‘s upcoming episodes will see the team work alongside law enforcement from around the country to help solve these crimes and bring forward justice.

Airing each Saturday at 8/7c from September 3 through October 8, the new batch of episodes kicks off with a 90-minute entry titled, “A Mother’s Last Words.” The episode investigates the death of a pregnant woman in Putnam, County, FL, where she was able to call for 911, but died before naming her killer.

On September 10, Kelly and the team head to Texas County, MO for “Shot in the Dark,” which looks into the death of a single father who was gunned down by a sharpshooter. The September 17 installment, “Dangerous Rendevous” is set in Dunlap, TN where the mysterious disappearance of a woman in 2018 is investigated.

In the September 24 entry, “For Love or Money?” set in Putnam County, FL, Kelly and Terri investigate the homicide of a beloved father, veteran, and Little League coach. Regarding the landmark 100th episode, the two-part installment, “The Key to Crime,” will air on October 1 and 8 and digs into the death of a college student who was stabbed in her bed in Minot, ND.

Don’t miss the action, check out the first look, above, and catch Cold Justice when it returns to Oxygen.

Cold Justice, Returns, Saturday, September 3, 8/7c, Oxygen