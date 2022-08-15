‘Better Call Saul’ Finale, The Lakers’ Legacy, Ninja Finals, Investigating Epstein
The series finale of Better Call Saul puts the Breaking Bad franchise to rest—for now. A 10-part docuseries aims to set the record straight about the history and legacy of the “Showtime” L.A. Lakers. American Ninja Warrior moves into the finals. HLN Investigates looks into the sordid case of the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Better Call Saul
Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) has been on quite the journey. Once upon a time a well-meaning trying-to-reform underdog named Jimmy McGill, he morphed into the outrageous shyster Saul of Breaking Bad infamy, then in black-and-white glimpses, we’ve seen him in post-BB exile under the assumed name of Gene Takovic, a depressive Cinnabon mall employee in Nebraska. In recent episodes, his Slippin’ Jimmy persona came back to the fore as Gene engineered some risky local crimes, only to have his cover blown by none other than the legendary Carol Burnett—as his stooge’s invalid mother, Marion. In the series finale, Saul/Gene/Jimmy is presumably on the run, and however it ends, it closes the book (for now) on the Breaking Bad saga, one of TV’s most acclaimed franchises.
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
The title of this 10-part docuseries suggests that maybe the real participants have issues with HBO’s irreverent dramatization of the team’s past in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Lakers CEO and controlling owner Jeanie Buss is executive producer, with director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), of the series, which opens with Dr. Jerry Buss pouring his real-estate fortune into his purchase of the Lakers, drafting rookie Magic Johnson and bringing his offspring into the “Showtime” business,
American Ninja Warrior
The rigorous competition moves into Stage 1 of the finals in Las Vegas, with timed runs through the elaborate course. Among the new obstacles they’ll face: a “Three Ring Circus” and “Tetherball.”
Sex Ring Secrets: Exposing Jeffrey Epstein
A series of HLN Investigates specials opens with a two-hour exploration of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking operation, the first to air since accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing. Accusers Alicia Arden and Jennier Araoz are among those sharing their harrowing stories.
Inside Monday TV:
- Deliciousness (10/9c, MTV): Airing back-to-back episodes nightly in a week-long stunt, the foodie viral-video series returns with host Tiffani Thiessen joined by Angela Kinsey, Kel Mitchell and Tim Chantarangsu to drool over the Internet’s most delectable food videos.
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (9/8c, National Geographic): Rising star Florence Pugh (Black Widow) goes through the grueling paces in Costa Rica, traversing rapids, jumping off a cliff and crossing an alligator-infested swamp before sky-jumping from 10,000 feet for extraction.
- BBQ USA (9/8c, Food Network): In the season finale, Michael Symon heads to Memphis for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, where renowned pit masters go head-to-head in the whole hog category.