Quinta Brunson Signs Multi-Year Deal With Warner Bros. TV

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson has inked a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Television Group, according to Variety.

Brunson, who first gained prominence for her self-produced Instagram series Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date, had her breakout in 2021 with her hit ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary, which is produced by Warner Bros. TV in association with 20th Television. Last month, she became the first Black woman to be nominated three times in the comedy category at the Primetime Emmys for her work on the series.

The new deal will see Brunson continue to serve as executive producer, writer, and an actress on Abbott Elementary, while also creating, developing, and producing original programming across all Warner Bros. Discovery platforms. This includes potential projects for HBO Max, external streaming platforms, cable channels, and the U.S. broadcast networks.

There are no details on the financial terms of the deal, but it marks Brunson’s first exclusive overall agreement with a major studio.

“I’m excited to expand my long-running creative partnership with Warner Bros. With Abbott as our anchor, I look forward to what we’ll create next,” said Brunson (via Variety).

“Quinta Brunson is a tour de force and a powerhouse talent, and we are beyond thrilled to be continuing our partnership with her through this new overall deal, said Warner Bros. Television Group Chair, Channing Dungey. “What Quinta and her Abbott Elementary team have achieved in the first season is just extraordinary.

Dungey continued, “We cannot wait for season two and to explore many future projects with her in the coming years. I’m so grateful that Quinta is part of our WBTV family, and I look forward to many more years of successful collaboration.”

Abbott Elementary revolves around second-grade teacher Janine Teagues (Brunson) and the lives of other teachers working at an underfunded, predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. ABC has picked up the show for a full 22-episode second season.

Abbott Elementary, Season 2, Coming Fall 2022, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC (Season 1, Streaming now, Hulu)