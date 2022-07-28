‘Abbott Elementary’ to Stream on HBO Max & Hulu in Co-Exclusive Deal

Abbott Elementary is widening its television reach as the show will now stream on HBO Max as well as Hulu in a co-exclusive streaming rights deal.

That’s right! The Emmy-nominated comedy from Quinta Brunson is taking its lessons to another streaming platform as it becomes available to HBO Max subscribers. The ABC series is a Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television production, and all 13 episodes of the show’s first season are set to arrive on HBO Max beginning Saturday, August 20, just in time for a binge before the show’s fall return.

While new audiences experience the series on HBO Max and Hulu, fans can look forward to the Season 2 premiere of Abbott Elementary taking place Wednesday, September 21 at 9/8c on ABC. As part of an existing deal with ABC, Hulu will continue to make current season episodes available the day after each broadcast premiere.

And new episodes along with prior seasons will remain on Hulu and future complete seasons of Abbott Elementary will join HBO Max’s library before new seasons begin airing on ABC. The breakout show of the season, Abbott Elementary has taken audiences by storm with its comedic ensemble of Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, William Stanford Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Cast members Brunson, Williams, James, and Ralph all received acting nominations at this year’s Emmys. Don’t miss out on the comedy gem, stream Abbott Elementary on Hulu and HBO Max (beginning August 20) for plenty of laughs and mockumentary fun.

Abbott Elementary, Streaming now, Hulu (Begins Streaming August 20 on HBO Max)