‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 2: ABC Orders 22 Episodes

It’s been a big couple of weeks for Quinta Brunson‘s breakout comedy Abbott Elementary, starting last week with an impressive seven Emmy nominations and ending this week with a full season order for its sophomore season.

As reported by Deadline, ABC has picked up the popular series for a rare, complete 22-episode order. The show, which debuted as a mid-season replacement in January with a 13-episode first season, became a surprise hit with viewers, becoming the network’s No. 1 comedy in adults 18-49 last season. It was renewed for a second season in March and, according to Deadline sources, was always planned to receive a straight-out full-season pickup.

Brunson, who writes and stars in the series, hinted at the supersized second season during the Abbott Elementary panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, July 21. When asked about Season 2, she said, “We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of… Now we get to have some fun. We’ve done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes.”

“And more episodes,” added executive producer Patrick Schumacker, to which Brunson responded, “Can we say that?” Schumacker shrugged, so Brunson continued, “OK, there you go. We have more episodes this season than in the first.”

Plot details for the forthcoming second season were kept under wraps, but according to Deadline, Brunson teased a cameo in the season premiere that the producers are really excited about.

Abbott Elementary was created by Brunson, who stars as optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues. The show revolves around the lives of teachers working at an underfunded, predominantly Black school in Philadelphia.