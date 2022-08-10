MLB at Field of Dreams Game 2022: Will the Sequel Be as Good?

MLB returns to a cornfield in Iowa for a baseball game and a tribute to the classic movie Field of Dreams and one of the film’s stars, Ray Liotta.

After the first MLB at Field of Dreams Game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox was a big hit, MLB and Fox are ready to release the sequel.

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will emerge from the cornfield on Thursday, August 12, for a game taking place on land adjacent to where 1989’s Field of Dreams was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa.

Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez lead the pregame show at 6/5c, which will also pay tribute to Liotta, who died May 26, in a piece voiced by fellow castmate Kevin Costner (pictured above with Liotta, and at last year’s game greeting White Sox players).

Joe Davis has the game play-by-play call with analyst John Smoltz. Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci report.

In the inaugural event in 2021, the White Sox capped off a thrilling 9-8 win over the Yankees with a two-run walk-off home run by Tim Anderson. Fans hope the sequel proves to be just as memorable.

