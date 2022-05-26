Ray Liotta Dies: ‘Goodfellas’ Star Was 67

Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67, according to Deadline.

A cause of death has not yet been disclosed, and according to the report, he passed away in his sleep. He was filming the upcoming movie, Dangerous Waters, in the Dominican Republic. He is survived by his daughter.

Liotta was most recognized for his role in the 1990 film Goodfellas. His other film credits include The Many Saints of Newark, No Sudden Move, and Marriage Story. Dangerous Waters was one of several upcoming projects of his, including El Tonto, Cocaine Bear, The Substance, and April 29, 1992.

On the TV side, his credits include Hanna, Shades of Blue, The Simpsons, Young Sheldon, and Texas Rising. He has also completed filming on Black Bird, the Apple TV+ series set to premiere on July 8.

Liotta won an Emmy in 2005 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series as Charlie Metcalf in ER‘s Season 11 episode, “Time of Death.” He was nominated for a Golden Globe in 1987 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Something Wild and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, in 1999 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for The Rat Pack and in 2016 for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Texas Rising.