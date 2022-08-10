‘House of Hammer’ Trailer Explores Armie Hammer’s Dark Family Secrets (VIDEO)

Discovery+ is taking a deep dive into Armie Hammer‘s family history with the upcoming docuseries House of Hammer.

In a first look at the show arriving Friday, September 2 on the streamer, the trailer previews the chronicling of deeply troubling accusations leveled against the actor and the twisted nature behind the Hammer dynasty’s legacy. The show features exclusive access as it examines shocking allegations over the course of three hours.

“The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming. “With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever.

‘This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society.”

Armie Hammer’s career came crashing down in 2020 when several accusers came forward with disturbing rape and abuse allegations including stories of bondage, cannibalism fantasies, branding, and much more.

Teased in the trailer, below, Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer and several survivors of Armie’s alleged abuse are sitting down to shed light on dark secrets that range from accusations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud.

Directed by Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs, House of Hammer‘s episodes will feature shocking reveals coupled with archival footage that weaves together a chilling story of dysfunction.

