Armie Hammer’s Estranged Wife Reacts to ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries

Armie Hammer‘s secret life was unveiled in discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer, and now the actor’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is speaking out about the show.

An actress herself, Chambers previously appeared in shows such as Criminal Minds and 2 Broke Girls. She married Hammer in 2010 and the pair have two children together. As viewers of the docuseries will recall, the couple’s life was blown open when sexual assault allegations against Hammer began to surface.

Now, Chambers is reflecting and speaking out about the docuseries in a new interview with E!. “I did not plan on seeing it,” she told the outlet. “But I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me. It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful.”

Despite the traumatizing revelations that came to light in the three-part program, about not only Hammer, but his family going back generations, Chambers added, “The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

Chambers also shared that her divorce from Hammer hasn’t been finalized, but that they’re “in a really great place. We talk all the time. We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids.”

While Chambers said that “Armie has been focused on his healing.” She also noted, “I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing, I’m not being here, like, ‘My life is amazing,’ because it’s been hell for a long time.'”

According to the docuseries, investigations into the allegations against Hammer are still ongoing. The actor essentially disappeared from Hollywood once the stories went viral, among which included suggestions that the star had cannibalistic tendencies. Hammer is best known for his work in films like Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network.