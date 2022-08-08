‘Sister Wives’ Trailer: Kody Brown’s Family Goes Through Dramatic Changes in Season 17 (VIDEO)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The long-running TLC reality series Sister Wives is returning for its most shocking season yet, as Kody Brown and his four wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn — go through dramatic changes.

Set to premiere on Sunday, September 11, the new season will take an emotional turn as Christine leaves Kody, altering the dynamic of this polygamist family forever. The split was first made public in November 2021, when Christine took to Instagram, writing, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

“I agreed to be a sister wife, but I agreed to be an equal wife,” Christine says in the new trailer (watch below). Viewers are then shown Christine revealing her decision to leave Kody and the fellow wives, which leads to plenty of tough conversations, dramatic breakdowns, and teary goodbyes.

The new season will follow Christine as she is determined to move to Utah to be with her older children. But when Kody tries to stop her, Christine calls him out for favoring one wife and her children over all the others. The stresses only increase as people begin to take sides.

“When TLC first introduced Sister Wives, the country was fascinated by a family with a very different lifestyle than most, “said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. “The Browns challenged the notion of a traditional family mold, and over a decade later, their family dynamics are still resonating with viewers because of their honesty, vulnerability, and now, their relatability.”

The upcoming season will also see the Brown family dealing with the COVID pandemic, Christine’s daughter Mykelti giving birth, and Janelle buying a giant RV and moving onto the undeveloped Coyote Pass property. The Brown family is more divided than ever, and when the season is all said and done, they will never be the same again.

Sister Wives, Season 17, Premieres, Sunday, September 11, 10 pm et, TLC