Armie Hammer Accuser Disgusted With ‘House of Hammer’ Docuseries

Viewers are binging Discovery+‘s new docuseries House of Hammer, but the accuser who first brought the accusations to light isn’t anywhere near as entertained by the salacious series.

Effie, whose last name is unknown to protect her privacy, is the 26-year-old woman whose claims of sexual abuse against disgraced former leading man Armie Hammer brought forward other alleged victims. At the time, Effie accused Hammer of violently raping her before sharing countless screenshots of conversations with Hammer over the course of their relationship that showed his interest in cannibalism, among other things. Her story is at the center of the new docuseries, but you won’t find her in any episodes.

The anonymous accuser tells the LA Times she was shocked when a producer asked her to participate in the doc a mere month after coming forward with her claims against the actor. She immediately declined, and let them know she was not OK with them using her trauma to make a profit. She told them this was part of the message she initially sent them:

“It is extremely inappropriate of you to exploit such a tragic, vulnerable time in many people’s lives, with no regard whatsoever for our healing process and privacy.”

While she declined to be interviewed by the Times, she did release a statement about the producers, noting: “The way they’ve been exploiting my trauma is disgusting. When I keep screaming ‘no’ and they keep going, saying they don’t need my permission, they remind me of Armie.”

The producers, on the other hand, didn’t feel there was anything wrong with sharing her story, as she had already posted about it publicly on social media.

“There’s all types of laws around material and the use of material. And when she posted on a public forum … her allegations against Armie Hammer enter into the public discourse, right? So that’s been covered by numerous outlets. And that [press conference clip] has been covered by numerous outlets. So now you don’t have to get permission,” producer Julian Hobbs told the Times.