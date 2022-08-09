Chyler Leigh will star in The Way Home, a new drama series coming to the Hallmark Channel starring Andie MacDowell. The Way Home is a multigenerational drama with a time travel twist tracking three generations of women in the Landry family. It will begin production later in August and is set to premiere in 2023. Leigh and MacDowell will executive produce the series in addition to starring.

Leigh will play Kat Landry, who moved away from her small, Canadian farm town of Port Haven years ago after a family tragedy, per Deadline. She remains estranged from her mother, Del (MacDowell), to this day. With her marriage coming to an end and having just been laid off from her job, Kat decides to return home after receiving an unexpected letter from her mother urging her to come home.

Much to her 15-year-old daughter Alice’s chagrin, Kat and her daughter arrive at the family farm, though the reunion isn’t what Kat had envisioned. As the three generations of women slowly work on finding their footing as a family, they embark on an enlightening — and surprising — journey none of them could have imagined. MacDowell’s Del is the Landry family’s matriarch and a pillar of the Canadian farm town’s close-knit community.

“Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell are the perfect mother-daughter pairing for our new series, The Way Home,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive vice president of programming for Crown Media Family Networks. “We at Hallmark Channel cannot wait for her to grace our screens as a member of this cast.”

Leigh is best known for playing Lexi Grey on Grey’s Anatomy and Alex Danvers on Supergirl (along with Arrowverse crossovers to The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow). MacDowell previously starred in Hallmark’s Cedar Cove for three seasons, appearing in all 36 episodes. She also starred in Maid, Wireless, The Dress Up Gang, and Jane by Design.

Mother-daughter duo Heather Conkie (Heartland, Port Hope) and Alexandra Clarke (Heartland, Hudson) executive produce the drama. Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew executive produce for MarVista Entertainment, and Arnie Zipursky and Marly Reed executive produce for Neshama Entertainment. The Way Home marks the first primetime title under leadership from Daly.