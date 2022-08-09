The 9-1-1 Season 6 premiere looks like it’s going to be worth the wait, as new promos offer a sneak peek at the big disaster.

As the first promo shows, it looks like a blimp is going to be crashing into a stadium, just as the announcer reports a record crowd and promises “tonight’s contest is going to be worth the wait.” The second promo also includes a look at the previous major disasters on the Fox first responder drama. Watch one above and the other below. Plus, scroll down to check out the Season 6 poster.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

After the Season 5 finale, co-showrunner Kristen Reidel told TV Insider, “our hope is — and obviously we’re still super early days — to have a season like what we did in Season 3, to have a large-scale disaster like that, because I do think that the tsunami was the best disaster we ever did.” Just with these brief glimpses, it looks like they’re going to be doing just that.

Reidel had also teased that Bobby Nash (Peter Krause) and Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) would get that vacation they planned in the finale, “but it’s 9-1-1, so there will be a 9-1-1 twist to that vacation.” We’ll have to wait to see how that plays out.

See Also 13 Couples to Keep an Eye on Next Season From an upcoming wedding to potential reunions and what sounds like an impending breakup.

9-1-1 also stars Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howie “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant, and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

9-1-1, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 8/7c, Fox