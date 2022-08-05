Jaime Pressly Joins Fox Comedy ‘Welcome to Flatch’ For Season 2

My Name Is Earl alum Jaime Pressly is heading to the fictional town of Flatch, Ohio, as the Emmy-winner has been cast in the upcoming second season of Fox‘s Welcome to Flatch.

According to Variety, Pressly will play Barb Flatch, a realtor who returns to her hometown after a messy divorce. “She believes in second chances and wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time,” reads the logline description of the character. Season 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 29 at 9 pm ET.

Welcome to Flatch was developed by Jenny Bicks (The Big C) and is a mockumentary focused on the eccentric residents of the small Ohio town. It stars Chelsea Holmes, Sam Straley (The Dropout), Seann William Scott (American Pie), Aya Cash (You’re The Worst), Justin Linville, Taylor Ortega (Succession), and Krystal Smith.

Pressly is best known for playing Joy Turner on the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, for which she received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. More recently, she portrayed Jill Kendall on the CBS sitcom Mom, starting in a recurring role in Season 2 before being promoted to the main cast in Season 3.

Welcome to Flatch is based on the British comedy series This Country by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper, who serve as executive producers on the U.S. remake. Bicks is also an exec producer, alongside Angie Stephenson and director Paul Feig. The series is produced by Lionsgate, BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm, and Fox Entertainment.

The 14-episode first season premiered on March 17, 2022, and received mixed reviews from critics. Fox renewed the show for a second season back in May 2022.

Welcome to Flatch, Season 2, Premieres, Thursday, September 29, 9 pm et, Fox