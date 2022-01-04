Keanu Reeves Tapped For Hulu Drama Series From Martin Scorsese & Leonardo DiCaprio

Keanu Reeves could be set It would in a new Hulu series from Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

According to Deadline, Reeves is in negotiations to star in the streamer’s series adaptation of Erik Larson’s 2003 New York Times best-selling book, The Devil In The White City. Hulu announced back in 2019 that it was developing the project as a big-budget series, with DiCaprio and Scorsese on board as executive producers.

The Devil in the White City is based on real characters and events, focusing on The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893 and the connected fates of two men, architect Daniel H. Burnham and serial killer H. H. Holmes. The story follows Burnham and his struggles of building the fair, while at the same time, cunning doctor Holmes uses the fair grounds to create his “Murder Castle,” luring victims to their gruesome deaths.

It’s not yet known which role Reeves is in talks to play, but if he does come aboard the project, it will mark his first dramatic TV series role. The Matrix star previously starred in the American-Swedish comedy web television series Swedish Dicks, which aired on Pop in the U.S., and he voiced Ted in the Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventures 1990 animated series.

DiCaprio bought the film rights to The Devil in the White City back in 2010 and was set to produce the film at Paramount Pictures, with Scorsese on board as director and Billy Ray (Captain Phillips) writing the screenplay. However, the project stalled in the development stages and never made it to production.

Hulu is finally hoping to bring the project to life, with Paramount TV Studios producing alongside ABC Signature and Appian Way. Rick Yorn, Jennifer Davisson, and Stacey Sher will executive produce along with DiCaprio and Scorsese. Todd Field (Little Children) will direct the first two episodes, while Castle Rock creator Sam Shaw will helm the series.

See Also What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in January 2022 'How I Met Your Father,' 'This Is Us,' and more titles arrive on the platform in the new year.

“I’m really excited about it and I hope we’re going to make it,” Sher told Deadline back in 2020. “Sam Shaw has done a remarkable job crafting it… We’re still in development and hopefully getting ready to get out of it soon.”

The Devil In The White City, TBA, Hulu