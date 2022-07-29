What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in August 2022
Looking for something new to binge? Hulu has you covered for the month of August with a plethora of fresh titles to check out.
Whether you’re looking for a new movie such as Prey or itching for the return of FX‘s Reservation Dogs, there’s something for everyone. Along with the return of favorites and the addition of familiar films, Hulu’s also making way for originals like Mike and Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers. And make sure to catch Steve Carell in FX’s The Patient streaming only on Hulu this month.
For a full list of titles, see the roundup of what’s coming and going from Hulu this month, below.
Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in August:
August 1
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)
Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)
Uncontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)
21
Akeelah and the Bee
American Assassin
Aqui Entre Nos
Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan
The Blair Witch Project
Blast from the Past
Blazing Saddles
Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2
Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star
Bugsy
Cast Away
The Chronicles of Riddick
Dan in Real Life
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Detroit
The Devil Wears Prada
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Gandhi
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters II
Good Luck Chuck
Groundhog Day
Gulliver’s Travels
Hotel Transylvania
I Feel Pretty
In Time
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Just Go With It
Kindergarten Cop
The Leisure Seeker
Man on Fire
Men of Honor
Miles Ahead
The Muppets Take Manhattan
Ninja Assassin
Nurse 3-D
The Object of My Affection
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Pretty Woman
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Shame
Simply Irresistible
The Sixth Man
So I Married an Axe Murderer
Source Code
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Step Up Revolution
Surf’s Up
Swimfan
Synecdoche, New York
Tower Heist
Vantage Point
Wanderlust
War Horse
The Wedding Singer
What a Girl Wants
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
You’ve Got Mail
August 3
FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere (Only on Hulu)
August 4
CMA Fest (ABC)
August 5
Prey (Hulu Original)
August 10
Password: Series Premiere (NBC)
August 11
Trolls: TollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season (Hulu Original)
August 12
This Fool: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
August 13
FX’s Children of the Underground: Complete Season 1 (FX)
August 15
Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Love Revolution: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)
The China Hustle
The Hate U Give
Journey to the West
Monsters
Nymphomaniac Volume 1 – Extended Director’s Cut
Nymphomaniac Volume 2 – Extended Director’s Cut
Red Cliff
Stage Mother
What Just Happened
Whose Streets?
August 16
Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)
August 17
On the Count of Three
August 18
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
International Falls
August 23
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B (Disney XD)
August 24
Blippi: Complete Season 4
Hostile Territory
August 25
Mike: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere (FX)
August 26
Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (Disney Jr)
Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere (FX)
August 30
FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)
Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere (Freeform)
August 31
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in August:
August 10
Alive and Kicking
August 14
The Shape of Water
August 15
Behind You
August 16
Logan Lucky
August 19
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
August 25
Disobedience
August 26
Chaos Walking
August 31
30 Minutes or Less
The 6th Day
A Raisin in the Sun
The American
An Education
Because I Said So
Bewitched
Blazing Saddles
Cabin Fever
Country Strong
Demolition Man
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo
The Devil Wears Prada
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Freddy Got Fingered
Get Low
The Girl Next Door
Hot Fuzz
In the Line of Fire
Insidious
Maid in Manhattan
Margin Call
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Money Train
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Open Season 2
Please Stand By
The Polar Express
Pretty Woman
RV
School Daze
Seven Years in Tibet
Slumdog Millionaire
The Tailor of Panama
Taken
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
There’s Something About Mary
Unstoppable
Untraceable
Vacancy
The Wedding Singer
Weekend at Bernie’s
When a Stranger Calls
The Young Victoria
Your Highness
Zathura: A Space Adventure