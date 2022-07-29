What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in August 2022

Looking for something new to binge? Hulu has you covered for the month of August with a plethora of fresh titles to check out.

Whether you’re looking for a new movie such as Prey or itching for the return of FX‘s Reservation Dogs, there’s something for everyone. Along with the return of favorites and the addition of familiar films, Hulu’s also making way for originals like Mike and Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers. And make sure to catch Steve Carell in FX’s The Patient streaming only on Hulu this month.

For a full list of titles, see the roundup of what’s coming and going from Hulu this month, below.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in August:

August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

Uncontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

21

Akeelah and the Bee

American Assassin

Aqui Entre Nos

Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

The Blair Witch Project

Blast from the Past

Blazing Saddles

Book of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2

Bucky Larson Born to Be a Star

Bugsy

Cast Away

The Chronicles of Riddick

Dan in Real Life

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Detroit

The Devil Wears Prada

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Gandhi

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters II

Good Luck Chuck

Groundhog Day

Gulliver’s Travels

Hotel Transylvania

I Feel Pretty

In Time

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Just Go With It

Kindergarten Cop

The Leisure Seeker

Man on Fire

Men of Honor

Miles Ahead

The Muppets Take Manhattan

Ninja Assassin

Nurse 3-D

The Object of My Affection

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Pretty Woman

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Shame

Simply Irresistible

The Sixth Man

So I Married an Axe Murderer

Source Code

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Step Up Revolution

Surf’s Up

Swimfan

Synecdoche, New York

Tower Heist

Vantage Point

Wanderlust

War Horse

The Wedding Singer

What a Girl Wants

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

You’ve Got Mail

August 3

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere (Only on Hulu)

August 4

CMA Fest (ABC)

August 5

Prey (Hulu Original)

August 10

Password: Series Premiere (NBC)

August 11

Trolls: TollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season (Hulu Original)

August 12

This Fool: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

August 13

FX’s Children of the Underground: Complete Season 1 (FX)

August 15

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Love Revolution: Season 1 (SUBBED) (Viki)

The China Hustle

The Hate U Give

Journey to the West

Monsters

Nymphomaniac Volume 1 – Extended Director’s Cut

Nymphomaniac Volume 2 – Extended Director’s Cut

Red Cliff

Stage Mother

What Just Happened

Whose Streets?

August 16

Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu)

August 17

On the Count of Three

August 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

International Falls

August 23

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B (Disney XD)

August 24

Blippi: Complete Season 4

Hostile Territory

August 25

Mike: Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere (FX)

August 26

Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is 10! (Disney Jr)

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere (FX)

August 30

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere (Freeform)

August 31

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in August:

August 10

Alive and Kicking

August 14

The Shape of Water

August 15

Behind You

August 16

Logan Lucky

August 19

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

August 25

Disobedience

August 26

Chaos Walking

August 31

30 Minutes or Less

The 6th Day

A Raisin in the Sun

The American

An Education

Because I Said So

Bewitched

Blazing Saddles

Cabin Fever

Country Strong

Demolition Man

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

The Devil Wears Prada

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Freddy Got Fingered

Get Low

The Girl Next Door

Hot Fuzz

In the Line of Fire

Insidious

Maid in Manhattan

Margin Call

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Money Train

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Open Season 2

Please Stand By

The Polar Express

Pretty Woman

RV

School Daze

Seven Years in Tibet

Slumdog Millionaire

The Tailor of Panama

Taken

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

There’s Something About Mary

Unstoppable

Untraceable

Vacancy

The Wedding Singer

Weekend at Bernie’s

When a Stranger Calls

The Young Victoria

Your Highness

Zathura: A Space Adventure