‘The View’ Officially Adds Alyssa Farah Griffin as Conservative Co-Host

The View officially has a new full-time panelist! The daytime talk show has revealed that it’s welcoming Alyssa Farah Griffin as the new conservative co-host.

After being rumored in late July, Farah Griffin’s casting was officially announced on the show Thursday, August 4. Farah Griffin succeeds former conservative co-host Meghan McCain who left the show in August 2021 after a buzzy run with the show.

The new co-host is the former Trump White House director of strategic communications who has also worked on CNN as a political commentator. Farah Griffin joins fellow conservative Ana Navarro on the show, the latter of which has just signed a multi-year deal with ABC.

Unlike Farah Griffin, Navarro has signed on as a recurring co-host and will only appear on The View occasionally, but is taking on a more prominent role than her previous guest co-host role from the past four years. The View fans will be familiar with Farah Griffin as she has been publicly auditioning for the position on and off since McCain’s exit.

Both Farah Griffin and Navarro made their official debuts as co-host and recurring co-host on the August 4 episode, and were introduced by longtime panelist Whoopi Goldberg. A video clip teasing the segment of the episode, below, offers insight into both Farah Griffin and Navarro’s past work and roles that qualify them for these co-hosting gigs.

