‘The View’: Alyssa Farah Griffin Eyed as Conservative Co-Host

The View‘s guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin is reportedly making a more permanent move to the morning talk show as she will board the series as a full-time co-host.

According to Variety, Griffin has been tapped to serve as The View‘s conservative co-host, taking the position left open by the previous co-host Meghan McCain. The 33-year-old would join the show as a regular co-host for the upcoming 26th season this fall.

A former Trump White House director of strategic communications, Griffin has already sat down at the Hot Topics table on and off this past season and will return for the July 27 show as teased by The View‘s social media page.

Prior to Griffin, McCain served as the show’s conservative co-host from 2017 to 2021, making plenty of headlines during her run. Before McCain, the spot belonged to Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who began her run on the daytime series in 2003.

Created by Barbara Walters in 1997, The View is a talk show for women, by women that brings individuals from different backgrounds together to talk about current events and hot topics. Among the categories debated at the Hot Topics table are politics, news events, and much more. Current co-hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.

According to what sources reported to Variety, a deal with Griffin hasn’t been closed yet, but she’ll likely be announced as a regular co-host soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this addition to The View‘s panel as more details are unveiled.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET/PT, ABC