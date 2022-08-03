HBO Max‘s original cooking show Selena + Chef is gearing up for its fourth season as the streamer unveiled a new trailer and premiere date for the series.

Season 4 will officially kick off on Thursday, August 18 with three all-new episodes followed by three more episodes on August 25 and an additional final four on September 1. Heading to the beach with her friends and family, Selena Gomez is ready for summer fun full of cooking.

Set at the actress and singer’s Malibu home, she’s taking on new challenges and continuing to learn the joys of cooking with the help of all-star chefs. As the show did in its first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity.

And since the series premiere, Selena + Chef has raised a total of $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations, and Season 4 will continue to raise the bar. Along with unveiling the trailer, HBO Max also released key art featuring Gomez with the tagline “a taste of summertime,” hinting at the season’s theme.

As teased in the trailer, below, Gomez will be working with a slew of celebrity chefs that include Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, and Rachael Ray.

Executive produced by Gomez, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, showrunner Leah Hariton, and Melissa Stokes, Selena + Chef is a culinary delight. Get ready to cook up a storm oceanside with Selena Gomez when Selena + Chef returns to HBO Max this summer. Catch the first look, below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Selena + Chef, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, August 18, HBO Max