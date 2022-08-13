Garret Dillahunt Previews the Deal His Character Makes in ‘Sprung’
No one gets out of jail free in Greg Garcia’s (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) quirky, heartfelt comedy Sprung, about underdog inmates granted early release from a state co-ed prison at the pandemic’s onset. Bonus: It reunites Hope leads Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton.
Dillahunt plays smart, earnest Jack, jailed 26 years on a trumped-up drug charge and now bunking with dim-but-loyal Rooster (Phillip Garcia) at the not-so-big house of the guy’s daft criminal mom Barb (Plimpton). Another roomie: Jack’s would-be lockup girlfriend Gloria (Shakira Barrera). Barb demands they join her crime family, but Jack balks.
“He makes a deal that he’ll help if they rob people doing bad things during the pandemic,” says Dillahunt. Their main target: an insider stock trader and congresswoman (Kate Walsh). Says Greg Garcia, “They’ve all been kicked aside by society. They slowly become a family — and they’re going after ‘the man.’”
Sprung, Series Premiere, Friday, August 19, Amazon Freevee