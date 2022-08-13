No one gets out of jail free in Greg Garcia’s (My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope) quirky, heartfelt comedy Sprung, about underdog inmates granted early release from a state co-ed prison at the pandemic’s onset. Bonus: It reunites Hope leads Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton.

Dillahunt plays smart, earnest Jack, jailed 26 years on a trumped-up drug charge and now bunking with dim-but-loyal Rooster (Phillip Garcia) at the not-so-big house of the guy’s daft criminal mom Barb (Plimpton). Another roomie: Jack’s would-be lockup girlfriend Gloria (Shakira Barrera). Barb demands they join her crime family, but Jack balks.

“He makes a deal that he’ll help if they rob people doing bad things during the pandemic,” says Dillahunt. Their main target: an insider stock trader and congresswoman (Kate Walsh). Says Greg Garcia, “They’ve all been kicked aside by society. They slowly become a family — and they’re going after ‘the man.’”

Sprung, Series Premiere, Friday, August 19, Amazon Freevee