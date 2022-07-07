Sometimes the right crew, with the right skills, is all you need to do some good in the world. At least, that’s what the trailer for Greg Garcia’s upcoming Amazon Freevee comedy Sprung tells us.

When non-violent inmates are released from prison due to COVID, Jack (Garret Dillahunt) is just one of several facing a dilemma with a shelter-in-place order: Where is he going to live? Rooster (Phillip Garcia) offers up his mother Barb’s (Martha Plimpton) house. But, as she warns those she takes in, “You’re living under my roof, you’ll have to earn your keep. You can join my crew.”

Jack argues, “I just spent 26 years in prison and I’m not going back.” He soon changes his tune, but he refuses to rob anyone unless they did something bad. Watch the trailer below to see the crew at work and becoming a family, who they’re going after, and what happens if they suspect someone has COVID.

Sprung premieres on Friday, August 19 with the first two episodes. The rest of the nine-episode season will be released weekly, with the one-hour finale dropping on September 16. The series follows an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. It also stars Shakira Barrera as Gloria, James Earl as Melvin, and Clare Gillies as Wiggles.

Guest stars include Kate Walsh as Congresswoman Paula Tackleberry, Camden Garcia, Andre Jamal Kinney, Chris Bauer, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Mike Rob, Fred Grandy, Steven Ogg, Susan Ruttan, and David Wells.

Sprung is executive produced by Greg Garcia, Dillahunt, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry in association with 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie, and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers, and Gina Gari is co-producer. Garcia also directed all nine episodes.

Sprung, Series Premiere, Friday, August 19, Amazon Freevee