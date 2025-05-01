As if Resident Alien‘s Harry Vanderspeigle couldn’t get any weirder, he’s gone and become human. And a basic-b one, at that!

Proving that there are still good things happening in the world, TV Insider has just gotten the go-ahead to reveal that the acclaimed sci-fi dramedy will be (finally) returning to our screens on Friday, June 6. In addition, we also have your exclusive first look at the new key art (below) and the trailer for RA‘s fourth season, which moves from Syfy to the USA Network.

And that’s not the only change happening. The new season starts with our man Harry (Alan Tudyk, who also makes his TV directorial debut with the season’s first two episodes) and his baby Bridget stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while the shape-shifting alien called a Mantid (also Tudyk) is trying to pass himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. As you can see in the clip, Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid, only to realize that he is no longer able to access his alien side. He’s now just one of us. And given how offbeat (and awesome) the locals of Patience, Colorado are, he’ll probably fit in more than ever…much to the chagrin of his returning paramour, Blue Avian alien Heather (Edi Patterson).

At the same time, the trailer hints that besties Asta (Sara Tomko) and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) are still struggling to keep a major secret from Mayor Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson), who are both desperate to figure out the truth about their abductions. Unfortunately, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) don’t seem to be of much help, given that they now have a rash of mysterious deaths in Patience to investigate. How long do we give it before Liv clues her boss into their town’s uptick in alien activity?

Given that it’s been over a year since the show aired its Season 3 finale, you should be all caught up. But in case you’re late to the party, the first three seasons are streaming on Peacock and Netflix, so this gives you about a month to immerse yourself in a genre-defying mix of small-town satire, slapstick, sci-fi, and deeply emotional drama, all delivered by one of the sharpest ensembles on TV.

No offense to Harry’s beloved Law & Order cast, of course.

Resident Alien, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, June 6, USA Network