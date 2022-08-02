Everybody Hates Chris is coming back in animated form. Everybody Still Hates Chris has been given a straight-to-series order by Paramount+; it will also air on Comedy Central. Chris Rock will reprise his role as the narrator in the series inspired by the comic’s teen years, like its predecessor.

Everybody Still Hates Chris will consist of half-hour episodes featuring Rock narrating stories about his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s. Rock will also executive produce the animated series alongside Sanjay Shah (King of the Hill, South Park, Central Park), who will act as showrunner, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky. The series is produced by CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment.

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.

“A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time,” said George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS. “It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount+ and Comedy Central.”

Everybody Still Hates Chris joins South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head in Paramount+’s a growing catalogue of adult animated comedies that will be air across Paramount+ and Comedy Central globally. Everybody Hates Chris originally starred Abbott Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams, Terry Crews, Tichina Arnold, and Tequan Richmond and ran from 2005 to 2009 on UPN. The original series can be streamed on Paramount+, Peacock, Hulu, and The CW app.

Everybody Still Hates Chris, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+ and Comedy Central