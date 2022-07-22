Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back to TV… again. Following the June release of their first-ever movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, the all new Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head lands August 4 on Paramount+. Show creator Mike Judge chatted with TV Insider about the upcoming series at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and he says some of his favorite moments they’ve ever made for the animated comedy are coming up in the newest installation.

Beavis and Butt-Head has stood the test of time. The original series ran from 1993 to 1997 on MTV, and then came back briefly in 2011. The King of the Hill creator thinks the show has lived on for 30 years because the characters are universally relatable.

“I think they’re very pure characters,” he tells TV Insider. “Even when it came out, it wasn’t super hip of its time. At the time it came on MTV, the big rage on MTV was Totally Pauly, Pauly Shore. He had every hip catchphrase and everything. I was already 28, 29 and knew I couldn’t compete with that, so I made him deliberately sort of unhip. Maybe that helped [laughs].

“If you’re not hip then, you’re equally unhip now. Maybe that helps. I think it’s more like a state of mind of dumb teenage boys that’s always going to be around.”

While Judge says he doesn’t get recognized in public often (the benefits of animation), those who do recognize him always try their best impressions of the animated teens and their buffoonery. But what’s the definitive Beavis and Butt-Head episode, if there is one?

“There’s a few of them. The episode called ‘The Great Cornholio,’ that was probably a fan-favorite and favorite of mine,” Judge shares, then describing some of his favorite moments from the new series.

“In the new ones, there’s one where their hippie teacher tries to teach them meditation. One of the things is trying to get no thoughts in your head, and it turns out they’re actually really good at meditation,” he reveals. “They reach some really high state and meet the Buddha. That’s one of my favorites we’ve done. We’ve done one where they’re middle-aged where they’re on a jury, and they’re just the worst jurors ever. That’s one of my favorites we’ve ever done also. A lot of good stuff! It’s been really fun to do it again.”

Catch up on the original Beavis and Butt-Head when the catalogue is added to Paramount+ on July 28, and check out our full interview with Judge at SDCC in the video, above.

Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 4, Paramount+