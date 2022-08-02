When The Orville: New Horizons premiered on Hulu earlier this summer, it was the first time in a while that fans had seen the crew of the U.S.S. Orville and now the team is gearing up for the Season 3 finale.

But ahead of the upcoming episode stars Peter Macon, Mark Jackson, Penny Johnson Jerald, Jessica Szohr, J. Lee, Anne Winters, and Chad L. Coleman dropped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con to chat about what’s next and reflect on the show’s long-awaited return.

It only took “about a hundred years,” star Penny Johnson Jerald jokes with TV Insider’s Damian Holbrook in the video interview above. But it was well worth the wait as the cast worked long and hard on bringing fans the best possible show.

“When you work with the people right here and some of the people that weren’t able to make it,” costar Szohr says, “and you see what everyone’s putting in… and how brilliant the writing is, you just kind of do what you do because there’s nothing else to… so it took a while for sure, and we’re so happy everyone can see it now, but at the end of the day we all had each other’s backs.”

For new recruit Winters, she says, “I honestly had a blast. Everyone here was really fun to work with and we have a great storyline, I’m excited for everyone to see this whole series.”

In case you’re less familiar with the sci-fi series, The Orville originally debuted on Fox where it aired for two seasons before moving to Hulu for its current third season run. Set 400 years in the future, Season 3 of The Orville finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration as they navigate the mysteries of the universe and their personal relationships.

See what else the cast had to say in the full interview, above, and don’t miss The Orville as it continues to stream new episodes on Hulu.

The Orville: New Horizons, Season 3 Finale, Thursday, August 4, Hulu