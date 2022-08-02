Mandy Moore Opens Up About Life After ‘This Is Us’

Mandy Moore is starting to think about what comes next after her six-year run on the hit NBC drama This Is Us and has described the feeling as “daunting.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore, who played family matriarch Rebecca Pearson on the Emmy-winning series, revealed that she has started to read new scripts, but her heart is still very much with This Is Us.

“Clearly, nothing will ever hold the same place in my heart as [This Is Us],” she told THR. “And, quite frankly, nothing will probably mean the same thing to the world in the way that that job did.”

However, she said she “loves working” and that “every creative person is definitely afraid of not working and feels like their last job is their last job.” She added, “I’m dealing with some of that, thinking, oh my gosh, am I never going to work again? I have been reading stuff and thinking about what’s next, but it’s daunting.”

Moore said she will know what is next when she finds something that “moves” her. “I feel like I know it when I see it in the same way that I did on [This Is Us],” she explained. “I’m remaining open and excited about finding something wholly different, something that is challenging in a completely new way that I haven’t done before. I don’t quite know what that is, but it could be a series, it could be a limited series, it could be a movie, I don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

But for now, Moore is still missing her old show and castmates. “I drove by Paramount the other day and just had this, ugh, long sigh and a little bit of heartbreak thinking that for six years, normally would be going back to work right now at this time of year,” she said. “I really miss my friends. I miss the work. I realized, ‘Oh, we said goodbye to the Pearsons.'”

“I’m sad about that,” she continued. “But I’m also excited about figuring out what’s next while I try to enjoy a little bit of downtime.”

This Is Us, Seasons 1-6, Streaming, Peacock