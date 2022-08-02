‘The Driver’: Bonnie Mbuli Joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC Drama

Bonnie Mbuli (Noughts + Crosses) is set to star alongside Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) and Paula Malcomson (Ray Donovan) in AMC‘s upcoming drama series The Driver.

The series is a remake of the BBC drama of the same name and revolves around a taxi driver (Esposito) whose life is turned upside when he agrees to chauffeur the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at U.S. southern ports.

According to Deadline, Mbuli will play Shamiso Tongai, the Horse’s smart older sister. She is protective of her family’s operations, which she is closely involved with, and doesn’t trust strangers easily. Her role is said to become more powerful as the story progresses.

The six-part series comes from Danny Brocklehurst (Safe) and Sunu Gonera (Snowfall), with Theo Travers (Billions) serving as showrunner. It is based on the original British series created by Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser, which followed David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) as a taxi driver employed by a criminal gang.

Mbuli is coming off a second season of the British drama Noughts + Crosses, which streams on Peacock in the U.S. Her other credits include the NBC action-drama The Philanthropist, the Syfy series Vagrant Queen, and the films Invictus and Catch a Fire.

Production on The Driver is scheduled to start this month (August 2022) and will eventually air on AMC and AMC+. It is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, Morrissey, and Travers serve as executive producers alongside Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson.

The Driver, TBA, AMC and AMC+