‘The Nevers’ Star Zackary Momoh Joins Giancarlo Esposito in AMC’s ‘The Driver’

Zackary Momoh, who plays Dr. Horatio Cousens in the HBO sci-fi drama The Nevers, has landed a lead role in the upcoming AMC remake of the British drama The Driver.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Momoh will play a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at U.S. southern ports. He stars opposite Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), who plays a taxi driver whose life is turned upside when he agrees to chauffeur Momoh’s dangerous and intimidating character. Paula Malcomson (Redemption) also stars as a series regular.

The six-part series comes from Danny Brocklehurst (Safe) and Sunu Gonera (Snowfall), with Theo Travers (Billions) serving as showrunner. It is based on the 2014 BBC series created by Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser, which followed David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) as a taxi driver employed by a criminal gang.

Production on the series is slated to start in August and will eventually air on AMC and AMC+. It is produced by AMC Studios in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Esposito, Gonera, Brocklehurst, Morrissey, and Travers are on board as executive producers alongside Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson.

See Also Martin Lawrence Joins 'Demascus' Series at AMC The actor will join Okieriete Onaodowan in the upcoming series.

Momoh currently stars in Joss Whedon’s sci-fi epic The Nevers, which is set in Victorian London and centers on a group of people, mostly women, known as the Touched, who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities. His previous credits include the British police drama No Offence, the Netflix crime series Seven Seconds, and the BBC crime drama Death in Paradise.

The Driver, TBA, AMC and AMC+