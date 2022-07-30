‘The Sandman’: Meet the Key Players of Netflix’s Adaptation

Many have tried to film Neil Gaiman’s 1989–96 dark fantasy comic book series set in a universe where mythology, gods and nightmares collide. Now, finally, comes a lavish and surreal adaptation.

Here are some key players of Netflix’s The Sandman.

Morpheus (Tom Sturridge)

Also known as Dream, he rules everything outside of reality and is one of seven powerful beings called the Endless. In the opener, he’s been imprisoned by an occultist (Charles Dance) for 100 years—but not for much longer.

Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie)

Inspiration for Tom Ellis’ devilish role in Lucifer, this fallen angel oversees Hell. In the hands of Christie (Game of Thrones), however, she looks more chilling than cheeky.

Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman)

An ancestor of exorcist John Constantine, Johanna (top, with Sturridge’s Morpheus) is an occult detective who mysteriously factors into different time periods.

Mervyn Pumpkinhead (Mark Hamill)

The Star Wars icon voices the gourd-headed janitor, while Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio) pipes up as messenger Matthew the Raven. Also, Vivienne Acheampong (The One) shines as chief librarian of Morpheus’ realm, the Dreaming.

The Sandman, Series Premiere, Friday, August 5, Netflix