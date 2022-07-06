‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Elora Danan’s California Trip (VIDEO)

Reservation Dogs is gearing up for Season 2 and FX is treating fans to a peek at what’s next with a brand new trailer.

Set to return Wednesday, August 3 on Hulu, the FX original from co-creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi appears to pick up where Season 1 left off as Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs) and Jackie (Elva Guerra) hit to road to California. Meanwhile, Elora’s besties Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), and Cheese (Lane Factor) are still kicking around their Oklahoma-based reservation.

“Things have been real messed up around here, I think it’s all my fault,” Willie Jack laments at the reservation’s medical center where she speaks candidly to the receptionist, played by Rutherford Falls‘ Jana Schmieding. There’s definitely some emotionally charged tension in the air as the friends deal with the fallout of their Season 1 fracture.

“That bad medicine will come back on you hard,” Wes Studi’s Bucky warns, hinting at the hardships ahead. And while Elora and Jackie are “running away” to California, Bear’s trying to make a living doing some roofing jobs, but it doesn’t look so easy. “I don’t even know what I’m doing, they don’t even teach you anything, they just expect you to know,” he complains.

What could possibly solve their problems? Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth) says, “tell them the effects of it will linger on in their hearts until they deal with the guilt inside.” Could such a piece of advice mean reconciliation is on the horizon for Elora and her friends? Some much-needed hugs in the trailer, below, suggest just that.

Check out the first look and don’t miss Reservation Dogs when it returns to television later this summer.

Reservation Dogs, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, August 3, Hulu