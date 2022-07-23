Mr. Sandman, bring me a dream.

As part of its presence at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Netflix unveiled an epic trailer befitting its upcoming series, The Sandman (premiering August 5). The streaming service also released the official key art, with The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge) at the center, surrounded by the rest of the characters, urging you to “Enter the kingdom of dream.”

“Your waking world is shaped by dreams, dreams and nightmares that I create and which I must control,” The Sandman says. He turns to Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), a necromancer and successful occult adventuress, for help. “If dreams disappear, then so will humanity,” he says. But as she sees it, “we could do without dreams for a while. I haven’t had a decent night’s sleep in ages.”

The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store, knows, “he’s out there, looking for me,” and he’s bringing chaos. But can dreams die? Watch the fantastical video below for much more and be ready to dream dangerously.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s DC comic series, there is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep: a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when he is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

The cast also includes Patton Oswalt as Dream’s trusted emissary Matthew Raven; Vivienne Acheampong as guardian of Dream’s realm Lucienne; Gwendoline Christie as the ruler of Hell Lucifer; Charles Dance as magician Roderick Burgess; David Thewlis as the mad John Dee; Stephen Fry as Rose Walker’s protector Gilbert; Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Dream’s sister Death; Mason Alexander Park as Dream’s sibling Desire; Donna Preston as Desire’s twin Despair; Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, who has a connection to Dream; Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Abel and Cain; Joely Richardson as John Dee’s mother Ethel Cripps; Niamh Walsh as young Ethel; Sandra James-Young as Rose’s benefactor Unity Kincaid; and Razane Jammal as Rose’s friend Lyta Hall.

The Sandman is developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer.

The Sandman, Series Premiere, Friday, August 5, Netflix