[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Evil Season 3 Episode 8 “The Demon of Parenthood.”]

Kristen (Katja Herbers) said “I love you” to David (Mike Colter) in the latest Evil episode, but will it lead anywhere in Season 3? That’s iffy at this stage.

When “The Demon of Parenthood” began, things were rocky between the two, following her learning about David’s work with the entity and their investigation into RSM Fertility and Lexis (Maddy Crocco) — and Leland’s (Michael Emerson) plans for her daughter. In fact, when Kristen called David over to question him about what she learned in Episode 7, she couldn’t help but wonder if, like Leland approaching her from the beginning, he pursuing her to be an assessor alongside himself and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) was all by design, too.

It wasn’t, David insisted, and she should believe him because “I tell you the truth.” But she argued that he didn’t and hadn’t, considering his lies about the entity, and while she’d continue to work with him because she needed the money, “I feel pretty f**ked over, and it’s going to take me a while to adjust to that.”

Near the end of the episode came quite the emotional conversation for the two, one that did leave them in a much better place than the earlier one and also leaves us wondering what the future holds, considering their kiss to end Season 2.

“I don’t want to disappoint you or myself but I do believe in something that goes beyond both of us. I know you don’t believe in God, but I do, and that requires an action that is beyond what we have. I don’t know how else to say it, but I care for you more than anyone I know but when God demands something of me, I have to obey,” David said, and it was “OK” that Kristen didn’t quite understand that, “as long as you know how much you matter to me.”

In response, Kristen told him, “I love you. I hate saying that because it sounds like I mean something that I don’t, but I love you. I love you as a friend, I love you as somebody I respect, somebody who — I should probably just stop talking.” It’s very clear at this point just how much these two mean to each other, but what else was she going to say before stopping herself?

“We’ll continue on this slow burn kind of a path. I think they are two people who do really love each other and have also respect for each other’s lives’ paths, so we’re just going to see how it all plays out,” Herbers told TV Insider at San Diego Comic-Con of the complicated relationship between her and Colter’s characters.

Considering Evil has already been renewed for a fourth season, giving them more episodes to draw that slow burn out and David is a priest and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon, given what he told Kristen about his belief in God in that conversation, chances are we won’t see much changing between the two anytime soon. After all, there are only two episodes left in Season 3 and we don’t know if they’d end a season again with the two kissing.

That being said, that conversation in “The Demon of Parenthood” does seem to be a step in the right direction — for when both are ready. After all, David’s busy with the entity and he’s still adjusting to life as a priest, and Kristen is dealing with everything going on with Lexis, just found out her missing egg was donated to a couple (only to then witness the gruesome aftermath of the husband killing his pregnant wife, insisting he was saving her), and still doesn’t know her husband isn’t really on a climbing trip.

So for now, all we can do is wait to see if things get even more complicated between Kristen and David. Plus, there’s always Demon Kristen to crawl into David’s bed…

Evil, Sundays, Paramount+