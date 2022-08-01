The Star Wars galaxy continues to expand as Disney+ is taking viewers to Andor, the upcoming Lucasfilm series set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Andor is scheduled to land on the streamer on Wednesday, September 21, with a three-episode premiere, and the latest trailer gives fans a glimpse of what to expect. The teaser (watch below) features cast members Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, Genevieve O’Reilly, and more as we see the beginnings of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved.

In an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, Luna’s Cassian Andor embarks on a path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Along the way, he will make new allies and enemies as he sets about infiltrating the Empire and kick-starting an intergalactic war.

“It’s quite unique because we know what Cassian is capable of, but we’re going to meet him when he doesn’t know he’s capable of that,” Luna told ABC’s Good Morning America. “We’re going to meet him when life is tough. It’s a very dark and interesting life because it’s just a regular guy that suddenly has to become part of something bigger, has to become part of a community that rises.”

He continued: “It’s the beginning of the origins of a revolution, and it’s a beautiful story because it reminds us what we are capable of, what we are all capable of. There’s no Jedis around — it’s people having to take control.”

Rounding out the cast are Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Fiona Shaw. Tony Gilroy serves as the creator and showrunner, while Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan are on board as executive producers.

Andor, Series Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, Disney+