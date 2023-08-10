Comedy TV Director James Burrows Reflects on Career & Weighs in on ‘Cheers’ Reboot Potential

On a June afternoon in Austin, a clip reel of scenes from comedies like The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Laverne & Shirley, Cheers, and Friends has an audience at the annual ATX Television Festival howling with laughter. But one person watches with tears in his eyes: TV veteran James Burrows (above, inset), who, over the span of a five-decade career, directed all these famous faces — Moore, Ted Danson and Shelley Long, Kelsey Grammer, and Jennifer Aniston — and helped shaped their now-classic sitcoms into the shows we know and love.

As ATX honored Burrows, 82, with the festival’s Achievement in Television Excellence award, TV Guide Magazine’s West Coast bureau chief moderated a discussion with the 11-time (!) Emmy winner. It was a walk down memory lane that included everything from his first big break to the secret of his directing success to whether we’ll ever see a Cheers reboot.

Valerie Harper, Mary Tyler Moore and Cloris Leachman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Valerie Harper, Mary Tyler Moore and Cloris Leachman on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (Credit: CBS via Getty Images)

Your career started in the theater with your writer-director father, Abe Burrows. How much did that impact you being a TV director?

James Burrows: What I do, the multi-camera situational comedy in front of a live audience, is theater; it’s not television. Everything has to do with staging a play and the reaction of the actors. Then the last two days, I bring in cameras to cover the play. It’s all about pleasing the audience, and you’ve got to make them laugh. We never had fake laughter on Cheers because if a joke didn’t work, [the writers] changed the joke.

You worked with Mary Tyler Moore on Breakfast at Tiffany’s, her 1966 musical that your father directed. During her ’70s sitcom hit, you sent her a letter and, eventually, landed your first TV directing gig. If you hadn’t sent that letter, would your career have played out differently?

Absolutely! I did write a letter to her, and [Mary’s then-husband] Grant Tinker called me two weeks later and said, “We want to bring you out to Hollywood to do a show for MTM Productions, because we want stage directors.” That’s how it all began.

Amazing. When did you realize a career directing television was going to work out?

It was an episode [of The Mary Tyler Moore Show] where Lou was in Rhoda’s apartment, so Mary and Lou are working and living together. It was a bad script and I worked as hard on it as I could. As I was walking to the stage to shoot it, Mary said to me, “We feel our investment in you has worked out.” So right then and there I knew I could work in the [MTM]company. I got The Bob Newhart Show. I got Rhoda. It was the world-class comedy television workshop.

Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes

Will & Grace (Credit: CHRIS HASTON/NBCU PHOTO BANK)

You’ve said that you don’t hang out watching the monitors during a sitcom taping. Why is that?

It’s the theater. In the theater, you’re in the back of the house watching the action. You want to hear the rhythms; 90 percent of humor is surprise, and if you know what’s coming, you’re not going to laugh. I like to be close to my actors. The smell of them makes me happy.

You directed every episode of Will & Grace — original and revival — and most of Cheers. What does that consistency do for you and the show?

It helps on a show to have a resident director, and since I was one of the creators of Cheers, I did as many [episodes] as I could. My first job as resident director was on Taxi, which was the most difficult show I’ve ever done. From the writers to the interplanetary cast that we had, it was a huge set plus the first time four film cameras were used.

The Live in Front of a Studio Audience specials are actually live, so how were those to direct?

Scared the pants off me! I’m not with the actors. I’m in a truck with the technical people. We’re doing All in the Family and The Jeffersons and I have to be on the ball in the truck saying, “Don’t cut until I click, because I think this is going to get a big laugh.” It’s crazy in that truck, but I’ve done two and I had a great time.

You’ve done a little of everything in comedy. Anything left on your bucket list?

I really wish somebody would write a great sitcom script again. I like to say I attended the [sitcom] funeral about four times and always it popped out of the coffin. This time it’s not, and I don’t know why. [Two and a Half Men and Young Sheldon cocreator] Chuck Lorre, who’s a dear friend, kept it alive for a long time, but right now I’m not sure. Frasier [Burrows is directing two episodes of the upcoming revival] will be a multi-camera on a streaming service, which is totally rare.

You’ve directed over 75 sitcom pilots to series. Some are like a Friends, some are not. How do you know whether to say yes when a pilot comes your way?

It starts with the words on the page and the execution of the concept. A bar in Boston, but they brought on a Hepburn and Tracy relationship. Will & Grace was high concept in the fact that two of the characters were gay, but the execution was important. In Friends, it was six people sitting around a coffeehouse, but the writing was so good.

If somebody said “Let’s reboot or revive Cheers…”

No. No, you’re not going to touch that. We talked about going on after Ted [Danson] left and we said, “No, this is it. Wrap it up, put it out there on a satellite TV and [syndication], and let people enjoy it.”

 

 

