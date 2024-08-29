Chaos reigns in The Serpent Queen‘s Season 2 finale episode, “All Saints Day,” and we have an exclusive first look at the drama unfolding ahead of the episode’s arrival on Friday, August 30.

The episode will follow how Catherine’s (Samantha Morton) actions lead to chaos and bloodshed, leaving a trail of devastation. The finale explores whether or not she can prevent a total war from being unleashed or if it is out of her control.

In the sneak peek clip, above, Catherine and Montmorency (Alexandre Willaume) have a candid conversation by the fire, discussing their next steps. Trying to outline the danger looms, Catherine says, “Once Edith ascends to the power I have granted her, she will burn this country to the ground. And you know it too.”

As viewers will recall, Catherine granted Edith (Isobel Jesper Jones) a certain level of power in the previous installment. But as Catherine expresses her concerns, Montmorency confirms that “perhaps” Edith will burn the country to the ground, “but I cannot sanction her death.” Catherine understands this though, as Montmorency adds, “Despite our efforts, seems like the younger generation is determined to f**k things up in their own way.”

“So what happens now?” Catherine wonders aloud.

“If I had my wish, I would preserve what I know to be good in you. What I never doubted since the day we met, and I would take you the f**k away from here,” Montmorency says.

“Retire from court together,” Catherine remarks, testing out the idea.

As the idea lingers in the air, Montmorency asks, “Catherine, will you consider it?” Thinking over his words, Catherine does have something to say.

See her response in the full clip, above, and don’t miss the finale episode when it arrives on Starz.

The Serpent Queen, Season 2 Finale, Friday, August 30, 8/7c, Starz