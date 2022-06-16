‘Kung Fu’ Season 2 Finale: Olivia Liang & Fans React to Heartbreaking Twist

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Kung Fu Season 2 Finale]

The Season 2 finale of The CW‘s martial arts drama Kung Fu left viewers reeling on Wednesday, June 15, as Zhilan (Yvonne Chapman) sacrificed herself to defeat the evil Russell Tan.

The heartbreaking scenes certainly left their mark on the show’s star.

“I was sobbing reading the finale when she said, ‘Go home, little monk,'” Olivia Liang, who plays Nicky, told TVLine. “I was like, ‘Man, how has that now become a term of endearment when [Zhilan has] been poking fun at Nicky for being a Shaolin [practitioner]?'”

Nicky and Zhilan had been adversaries throughout the series, but in the Season 2 finale, Zhilan made a heroic gesture, sacrificing herself to trap Russell Tan in the Source Realm. This gave enough time for Nicky and her cousin Mia (Vanessa Yao) to make it back to the real world before the realm closed.

Whether this is truly the end for Zhilan, Liang isn’t 100% sure. “It can’t end there,” she said. “I would love to see more of [Nicky and Zhilan’s] dynamic in the upcoming season. We’ve introduced magic to the world, so it wouldn’t be the craziest thing if she managed to survive. But I don’t know what [the writers] have planned.”

In addition to Zhilan’s apparent death, the finale also saw Henry (Eddie Liu) decide that he needed to leave San Francisco to embark on his own journey alone. This seemingly brings an end to any romantic relationship between Nicky and Henry.

“Nicky can’t catch a bleeping break,” Liang told ComicBook.com. “It’s like even more heartbreaking that, I guess, it’s a breakup scene even though no words are really spoken. But just that unspoken-ness and understanding between these two people who love each other, and they don’t want to break up, but circumstances are just pulling them apart.”

Liang also commented on the episode’s shocking cliffhanger, which saw a woman in a glowing necklace emerge from the woods. The woman had a striking resemblance to the supposedly dead Pei-Ling. Could it be?

“Who is it? Is it Pei Ling? Is it Xiao? Is it someone else?” Liang said. “Because Xiao took on Juliette’s form. Who is it? And what does that mean about the other people who were in the realm? I don’t know. I don’t have answers. I’m wondering, too.”

Fans were loving all the twists and turns of the finale, and Liang herself took to Twitter to thank the viewers for their support. “I love you all so so much! Thank you for being with us through two seasons!” she wrote. “Can’t wait to start shooting season 3 and share more of our story with you~ #CWKungFu fall can’t come quick enough!!!!”

OKAY we got too into watching the finale that we forgot to tweet. I love you all so so much! Thank you for being with us through two seasons! Can’t wait to start shooting season 3 and share more of our story with you~ #CWKungFu fall can’t come quick enough!!!! — Olivia Liang 🦋 梁安平 (@olivialiang_) June 16, 2022

Check out some of the fan reaction below.

THE SONG!!! THAT ENDING!!?!?THE ENTIRE EP WAS PERFECT!!!! WAS ON THE EDGE OF MY SEAT THE ENTIRE TIME! CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 3 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #CWKungFu — Feng (@feng0421_) June 16, 2022

The biggest thing for me this season was the sense of community and I love that they came back to help clean up the restaurant 🥲#CWKungFu — tiff🦇 (@twizzlytee) June 16, 2022

A full circle. When Zhilan first called Nicky that, it was an insult. Now it’s a term of affection 😭 #CWKungFu — Ayan Das (@AyanDasGATech) June 16, 2022

I’ve just cried through this whole episode. This show always has me in my feels #CWKungFu — 🌸 Dandelion 🌸 (@bugvarchoni_luv) June 16, 2022

This episode has me so hooked i cant even tweet during commercials @KungFu_Writers #cwkungfu — Vish (@Sydelenasup) June 16, 2022

i’m gonna send my therapy bills to these writers ISTG I CANT WITH ALL THIS STRESS #CwKungFu — bea (@xwildmoore) June 16, 2022

Kung Fu, Season 3, TBA, The CW