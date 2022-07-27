‘iCarly’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+ (VIDEO)

iCarly fans can breathe a sigh of relief because the Paramount+ series is coming back after that major cliffhanger involving “Creddie.”

The streaming service has renewed iCarly for Season 3, meaning that we could very well see Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress) together after his girlfriend, Pearl (Mia Serafino), confronted them about their feelings for each other. Season 3 will go into production later this year and will premiere in 2023. Watch the teaser below and scroll down for a photo of Cosgrove announcing the pickup.

“iCarly’s loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!”

The original iCarly, created by Dan Schneider, ran on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012 and followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

In addition to Cosgrove and Kress, iCarly stars Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Laci Mosley as Harper, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent. It is produced by Nickelodeon Studios and is executive produced by showrunner Ali Schouten-Seeks and Cosgrove. Trainor, Kress, and Alissa Vradenburg serve as producers.

