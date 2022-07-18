A mystery thriller with twins at the center of it? You know that’s going to be a wild ride. And Echoes, Netflix’s upcoming new limited series, sounds like it’ll keep you on the edge of your seat.

TV Insider has learned exclusively that the seven-episode series starring Michelle Monaghan as twins Leni and Gina will drop on the streaming service on Friday, August 19. Plus, check out first look images to see Monaghan as both women above (as Leni) and below (as Gina, then Gina and Leni).

Echoes follows identical twins Leni and Gina, who have a dangerous secret. Since they were children, they have secretly swapped lives, which has led to a double life as adults: They share two homes, two husbands, and a child. But everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.

In addition to Monaghan as the twins, the series stars Matt Bomer (as Leni’s husband Jack), Daniel Sunjata (as Gina’s husband Charlie), Ali Stroker (as Leni and Gina’s sister Claudia), Karen Robinson (as Sheriff Louise Floss), Rosanny Zayas (as Deputy Paula Martinez), Michael O’Neill (as Leni and Gina’s father Victor), Celia Weston (as Grandma Georgia Taylor), Gable Swanlund (as Leni and Jack’s daughter Mathilda), Tyner Rushing (as Leni and Gina’s mother Maria), Hazel and Ginger Mason (as young Leni and Gina), Alise Willis (as Leni’s best friend Meg), and Maddie Nichols (as Mathilda’s babysitter Natasha).

Brian Yorkey and Quinton Peeples serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Vanessa Gazy is executive producer, creator, and writer. Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia also serve as executive producers.

Echoes, Series Premiere, Friday, August 19, Netflix