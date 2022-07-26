Gladiators are coming to Peacock.

The streaming service has ordered Those About to Die, a gladiatorial epic drama inspired by the nonfiction classic of the same name from acclaimed author Daniel Mannix, to series. The “large-scale drama” is “set within the spectacular, complex, and corrupt world of gladiatorial sports in Ancient Rome,” according to Peacock. It “introduces an ensemble of diverse characters across the many layers of Roman society where sports, politics, and business intersect and collide.” Roland Emmerich is set to direct and executive produce.

“The powerful Roman Empire has always fascinated me, especially its enormous games which entertained the masses through spectacle at the monumental Colosseum. At its heart, this is a sports epic led by strong and diverse characters who explore paths to glory, falls from grace and a need to belong to something greater than oneself,” Emmerich said in a statement. “Sports in these ancient times were as thrilling and massive then as they are today, and I’m excited to collaborate with my partners, Peacock, High End Productions, Hollywood Gang, and AGC Studios, in bringing this rich world of blood, sweat and tears to television.”

Emmerich is executive producing through his company Centropolis Entertainment. Robert Rodat will write and executive produce. Hollywood Gang’s Gianni Nunnari and Street Entertainment’s Harald Kloser will also serve as executive producers alongside High End’s Oliver Berben, Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, and Jonas Bauer. AGC CEO Stuart Ford and Chief Content Officer Lourdes Diaz also executive produce.

“Those About To Die takes on Ancient Rome in a completely new way. While the series will be epic in scope and have the spectacle of gladiators and chariot racing, it also has unexpected characters amidst palace intrigue and a dark criminal underworld,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We jumped at the opportunity to partner with the unmatched creative minds of Roland Emmerich, Robert Rodat, Harald Kloser, AGC Studios and Gianni Nunnari’s Hollywood Gang, to create this bold, action-packed series for Peacock audiences.”

Added Berben and Kloiber, “The first TV show created by Roland Emmerich with an exceptional story and a perspective never seen before — that’s exactly why we founded High End Productions: A European story that can be seen around the world. We are very grateful and excited that we have found such great partners and creative minds for this extraordinary project.”

