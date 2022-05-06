‘Good Girls’ Star Mae Whitman Teases Sweet Reunion With Costars (PHOTO)

Good Girls may have ended before fans wanted it to, but the ladies at the center of the former NBC series are still as tight-knit as you’d hope they’d be.

Mae Whitman, who played Annie in the dark comedy about suburban moms who break bad to help bring some cash flow back into their lives, shared a sweet image of her reuniting with costars Christina Hendricks and Retta on Instagram. She captioned the black-and-white image, “they will literally never tear us apart #reunion.”

In the photo, above, the ladies are all smiles proving that despite their untimely series cancellation last summer. Good Girls debuted in 2018 and ran for four seasons on NBC through the summer of 2021. The show was canceled a few weeks prior to the run of its finale episode which left the characters’ storylines unfinished.

For Hendricks’ Beth, she chose to continue leading a criminal life, remaining tied to Rio (Manny Montana), meanwhile, her bestie Ruby (Retta) was given an ultimatum by her husband to either choose family or her friends. And as for Annie, well, she was carted away in handcuffs with her fate never to be revealed to viewers.

Following the show’s ending, fans campaigned online to save the series, attempting to flag the attention of streamers like Netflix. Sadly, the efforts haven’t yielded any results. The one consolation is seeing these ladies together again, proving that friendship really can last forever.

And luckily, the show’s four seasons are currently streaming on Netflix, giving fans and new viewers a chance to experience their story anytime they want.

Good Girls, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Netflix