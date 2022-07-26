‘Only Murders in the Building’: Cara Delevingne on Mabel’s Reaction to Alice’s Art

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Only Murders in the Building, “Performance Review.”]

Only Murders in the Building continues to deepen its Season 2 mystery with each passing episode and the latest installment, “Performance Review,” is no exception.

Plenty of questions were raised in the final moments as Alice’s (Cara Delevingne) involvement in Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) story grew even more complicated by her performance art. After Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) worked to tear down Mabel’s credibility and innocence in Bunny’s (Jayne Houdyshell) murder, she turns to Alice for comfort only to discover a replica of her apartment with actors portraying her dead friends, a dead Bunny, and Alice dressed like “Bloody” Mabel.

The first question raised is, why would Alice be doing this? And is the attention to detail a little too uncanny? It also makes us wonder, is Alice’s bond with Mabel genuine or is the artist only forming a relationship with Mabel for her craft?

“I think all of her life has revolved around art because that’s gotten her to where she is,” Delevingne tells TV Insider. “I think that’s probably gotten in the way of a lot of the relationships in her life, so it’s actually probably a bad thing because, at the end of the day, not everything is a subject that you need to use to make art.”

Whether her project was ill-intentioned or not, it’s clearly spooked Mabel, straining the relationship the pair had built up so far. “I think a lot of artists have that,” admits Delevingne, “where people usually chase certain things in their life to create art from it, which is probably a downfall in so many ways because are you really living your life for you, or are you living it for the art you create?”

As for Alice’s level of suspicion in the story, it doesn’t bode well that she’d lied about her past. But Delevingne argues, “people who lie about their lives and their past, it’s not coming from any ill intent. It’s coming from a place of real sadness and trying to cover up things that she’s ashamed of.”

Whether we’ll learn more about Alice as the season continues will remain to be seen, but Delevingne acknowledges that this facade built by her character allows for “this kind of bravado that she gives off. It’s actually something I just feel quite sorry for her about.”

Will we be feeling sorry for Alice as the show continues or will new revelations continue to skew our views? Stay tuned to find out as Only Murders in the Building continues on Hulu.

